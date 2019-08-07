On the morning of July 3rd 2019 Aubrie Renee Hennessy died at the age of 28.
Aubrie was born 1991 in Clackamas,Oregon.
Aubrie received her GED from Linn Benton CC.
Aubrie was an artist, she spent many hours singing,writing lyrics for songs, drawing, creating and cooking dishes was something she enjoyed with family and friends. She loved fishing, 4-wheeling, woodworking, dancing and helping others. Aubrie had a special love for all her pets. Aubrie was a caring, loving person that gave to many. Her laugh and smile were filled with love. Children held a special place in her heart.
She is survived by her parents/grandparents Denny and Marie Hennessy, mother Shauna Adams, father David Styles, brother Scott Bradley, sisters Blair McGuire, Katrina Adams, step-siblings, & many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions: https://www.albertinakerr.org/support-our-work/donate/
