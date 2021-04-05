God gained another Angel...Born in Tillamook March 5, 1992 to Lloyd (Jamie) & Shannon. Passed away March 12, 2021 at the age of 29.
Ashley was a graduate from the class of 2010 at Tillamook High. She leaves behind a hole in the hearts of all of those she touched. Ashley enjoyed riding her quad, camping, spending time w/family & friends. Pulling pranks & scaring anyone she could was 1 of her favorites.
Ashley lit up a room w/her smile, kind eyes and caring heart. She loved her Kayso (son), stars & EVERYTHING rainbows.
Leaving behind to continue life’s journey until we meet again, is her 8 year old son Kayson Lee Clark, significant other Dennis (Dj) Damm, her parents Jamie & Wendy Neste, Steve & Shannon Zuercher, Brother James and Tianna Neste, niece Miriam Louise, brother Kyle and sister Alexis Zuercher. Grandparents Gary & Linda Couture, grandmother’s Virginia Clouse & Linda Nelsen. Many uncles, aunts & cousins.
Ashley gained her wings to join her beloved Great Grannie, and Great grandfather Patricia and Luke Jones and her Aunt Jenny, who she is chasing rainbows & unicorns with.
There will be a private family ash ceremony/celebration of life at a later date.
