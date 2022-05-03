Ashleigh Rebecca Stevens of Portland, Oregon was born July 2nd, 1987 in Lincoln City, Oregon to Debbi (McClaskey) and Kent Stevens. She passed away April 11th, 2022 at 34 years old.
Ashleigh attended Tillamook High School before transferring to Taft High School in Lincoln City for graduation. She later attended Linn-Benton Community College, and had completed bartending and veterinary technician courses. She was a fun and gregarious person who was extremely passionate about animals–particularly with horseback riding and her beloved companion dogs. She was a talented baker who could bake the most beautiful and elaborate creations–such as her sister’s wedding cake, or French Macarons–on a whim.
She was preceded in death by her Aunt, Vickie Johnson, and grandmother, Becky Johnson. She is survived by her mother and father, and sisters Kendra (James) Gilmer, and Melanie (Dave) Pattison, niece, Kenna Moe, and nephew, Kylan Moe.
Private services will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.