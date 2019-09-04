Arvel Charles “Chuck” Atwood was born in Vernal, Utah on January 15, 1938 to Ivan and Marie (Hall) Atwood. Chuck passed away at his home in Beaver, Oregon on August 26, 2019 at the age of 81. Chuck lived all over the Northwest and attended high school in Buhl, Idaho before joining the United States Airforce. He served his country honorably until his discharge in 1958. Upon his discharge he lived in Portland, OR and around Idaho where he worked as a Police Officer. He later worked as a truck driver and a machine manufacuer and designer for a farm in Caldwell, Idaho. Chuck was united in marriage to Linda Cook in Caldwell, Idaho on June 6, 1989 and they were sealed for eternity on June 6, 1990 in the Boise Temple, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They moved together to Beaver, Oregon in 2007. Chuch was an avid marksman and was a past member of the Nampa Rod and Gun Club. He also won many shooting competitions throughout the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Charlie Atwood, his brother Garth Atwood, sister Elva Allred and by his infant siblings Bonnie and Tommy. He leaves behind to honor his life his loving family.
Spouse – Linda Atwood of Beaver, OR, Children – Nicole Hughes and husband Ken of Woods Cross, Utah Terry Call and wife Tina of North Carolina, Jane Marlof and husband Fred of Seward, Alaska, Sisters – Alice Mecham of Redding, CA, Marvel Kearsley of Clinton, Utah
And by Five grandchildren and Five great Grandchildren
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
