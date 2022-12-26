Arthur E. Makinster

Husband, father, grandfather and friend, Art Makinster, entered into the presence of the Lord on December 19, 2022. He was 78. Art was born at Tillamook County General Hospital on February 23, 1944 to Alvin Wesley Makinster and Fay Smith Makinster. He attended Maple Leaf School (grades 1-4), Wilson Elementary School (5thgrade), East Elementary School (6thgrade), Tillamook Junior High School and was graduated from Tillamook High School in 1962.
While at THS he was a four-year letterman, participating in track, football and wrestling. He held the javelin record for many years. In 1962 the THS football team was TYV League Champions and he was chosen to play in the Shrine game in Portland. Art’s senior year he was the 191 lb. Oregon State Wrestling Champion for THS.
Art attended Oregon State University. He majored in math at OSU for three years then switched to engineering and was graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. In 1964 he qualified for the Olympic Wrestling Trials which were held in New York City. In 1965 he won the National AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Wrestling Championship for OSU and was put on the All-American Greco-Roman Wrestling Team. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
Art married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Henderson on June 26, 1965 at the Tillamook First Christian Church. As a young man he put his faith in Christ and lived the rest of his life learning the Bible and serving the Lord. They had three children; Kimberly, Valerie and Wesley. Art was recruited and hired by IBM in 1967 his final year at OSU. While at IBM in 1970 he was given an “Outstanding Contribution Award” for developing a computer system where he traveled overseas to install it in European IBM plants. They lived in Longmont, CO for seven years before transferring to Tektronix in Beaverton, OR to be nearer to his family. While working at Tektronix he bought property in Gaston, OR where he built the family home and lived there for 40 years where he raised animals, grapes and other fruit. He retired from Tektronix/Merix in 2006.
He enjoyed hunting for both deer and elk in Eastern Oregon with the family. After his first cruise to Alaska he decided in was the ultimate vacation and enjoyed several more trips to Alaska. He also saw that all of his children and grandchildren were able to take a cruise with the family. Above all else, Art was devoted to his family. In 2009 Art returned to Tillamook and began building their final home on Makinster road which is where he grew up. He had a gentle, peaceful passing in his home surrounded by people he loved.
Art’s favorite bumper sticker was “Evolution is science fiction”. Art appreciated Sir Frederick Hoyle’s calculations that the probability of DNA being produced by chance is 10 to the 40,000thpower. By comparison the number of atoms in the known universe is 10 to the 80thpower. Your DNA has the code to direct your cells as you are being formed in the womb. Asking, “Where did that information come from?” will lead you to the source of that knowledge – it’s Jesus Christ. In the Bible, John 1:3 tells us “All things came into being through Him.” It is statistically and mathematically impossible for you to have been created by chance. Art knew that, and he would want you to know it, too. Genesis 1:27, “God created man, in His own image, in the image of God; he created him; male and female He created them.”
Art was a good, kind, caring man who was cherished and deeply loved.
Art is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie and his three children: Kimberly (Jon) Warren, Valerie (Jim) Whitlatch, and Wes Makinster. Ten Grandchildren: Amy (Michael), Becky (Matt), Harry, Gabriel (Emily), Laura, Sarah (Alex), Aaron, Garrett, Gilbert and Grady and seven great-grandchildren: Ian, Eva, Emma, Carson, Hannah, Elizabeth, and Charlie. He is also survived by his brother Ron (Andrea), nephew Mike Makinster, nephew Corey (Beth) Piper and niece Lisa (Larry) Klee. His in-laws include Peggy Gitchell, Susan (Brad) Pierce, Barbara (Scott) Simmons, Jerilee Henderson, Tom (Carla) Gitchell and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin and Fay Makinster, his sister Claudia (Jim) Piper, in-laws Bob and Thelma Gitchell, Jack Henderson, brothers-in-law: D. Jay Henderson and Ron Gitchell.
A memorial service will be held December 30, 2022 at 11. AM at Ocean Breeze Baptist Church, 2500 Nielsen Road, Tillamook, OR.
