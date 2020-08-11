Arthur Killian passed away peacefully in Yuma, Arizona on Aug. 2, 2020 where he and his loving wife, Eva, have lived for the last 24 years. Art was born on September 13, 1933 in Pringle, South Dakota, where he was the second oldest of four children. His family moved to Tillamook, Oregon when Art was young. Art attended school in Tillamook until he joined the Navy in 1952, where he served our country in the Korean War and was discharged in 1960.
Art married Dolores Blazer in Tillamook. Art and Dolores and her identical twin sister, Donna and her fiance Everrett, were married in a double wedding on May 21,1960. Art and Dolores had three children, Daniel Wayne, Arthur Charles, Jr., and Debra Lynn.
Later Art married Bonnie Crum in Tillamook. They had one child, Loralee Ann.
Art and Bonnie and the children moved to a remote logging camp, Whale Pass, in southeast Alaska in 1970 where Art worked as a mechanic for Gildersleeve Logging. The family enjoyed the outdoor activities and subsistence way of life while living in Whale Pass.
In April of 1978, Art married Eva Moline in Tenakee Springs, Alaska. Art and Eva lived in rural logging camps in southeast Alaska until they moved to Yuma, Arizona in 1996. Before permanently relocating to Yuma, they enjoyed years as Snowbirds. When in Yuma they worked for Hank Schechert, as Hank developed the community in the Yuma Foothills.
Art was always busy and loved working outside while fixing things around the house! He was masterful at building with wood and his home in Yuma has many pieces he built. He had a great sense of humor and liked to visit with people. When in Alaska, he loved being on his boats and fishing with his family.
Art is survived by his brother, Kenny of Tillamook, Oregon, children Daniel (Amy) of Thorne Bay, Alaska, Chuck (Vicky) of Wasilla, Alaska, Debra of Wasilla, Alaska, and Lori of Ogdon, Utah; grandchildren Lucas, Trevor (Kris), Dustin, Icy, Jesse (Megan), Leanna (Carl and Matt), Courtney, and Shaun; and great grandchildren Jesse, Autumn, Millie, Cutter, Jacob, Ariel and Kendal.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cy and Marion Killian, and siblings, Betty Lou and Mic.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
