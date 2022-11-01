Arnold “Arnie” Alfred Reeder, Jr, 79, of Portland, OR, passed away on 10/16/2022 from a Pulmonary Embolism. Arnie was predeceased by his parents Arnold and Dorothy. He is survived by his only daughter, Wendy Reeder Bonfield, her husband Matthew, granddaughter Luna, sister Gloria Reeder, nephew and niece Scott and Dawn Gilbertson, and numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and friends.
