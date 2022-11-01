Arnold “Arnie” Alfred Reeder, Jr, 79, of Portland, OR, passed away on 10/16/2022 from a Pulmonary Embolism. Arnie was predeceased by his parents Arnold and Dorothy. He is survived by his only daughter, Wendy Reeder Bonfield, her husband Matthew, granddaughter Luna, sister Gloria Reeder, nephew and niece Scott and Dawn Gilbertson, and numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Reeder, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Have you voted yet in the Nov. 8 elections?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.