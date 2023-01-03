Arland Patrick McDonald, 86, of Tillamook died on Dec. 17, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1936. A Service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wed. Dec. 28, at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens.
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Closing the book on the Shelley saga
- Editorial: School board does not have to release investigation report according to law
- Current E-Edition
- Anticonvulsants: Only ‘modestly effective’ and not without risk, study shows
- Housing and timber key issues for county as new year begins
- Preparations beginning to move Tillamook's main water line
- Garibaldi Council grinds to halt with councilors' absences
- Porch Parade car and house decorating competition winners
- County’s proposed business license fee met with push back
- Triple fatal crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Closing the book on the Shelley saga
- Editorial: School board does not have to release investigation report according to law
- Current E-Edition
- Anticonvulsants: Only ‘modestly effective’ and not without risk, study shows
- Housing and timber key issues for county as new year begins
- Preparations beginning to move Tillamook's main water line
- Garibaldi Council grinds to halt with councilors' absences
- Porch Parade car and house decorating competition winners
- County’s proposed business license fee met with push back
- Triple fatal crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.