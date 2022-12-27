Arland Patrick McDonald, 86, of Tillamook died on Dec. 17, 2022. He was born on May 5, 1936. A Service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wed. Dec. 28, at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens.
To plant a tree in memory of Arland McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Current E-Edition
- Alert: High Wind Warning until 07:00PM Tuesday
- Challenges filed in Tillamook City Council elections
- Alert: High Surf and Coastal Flood Warnings
- Rockaway resident recounts time as a ‘A Christmas Story’ extra
- County’s proposed business license fee met with push back
- Advisory: Flood Watch until 06:00AM Wednesday
- THH E-Edition for 12-27-22
- Emergency preparedness group growing in Rockaway Beach
- Oregon Coast to hold Whale Watch Week in person for the first time since 2019
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Current E-Edition
- Alert: High Wind Warning until 07:00PM Tuesday
- Challenges filed in Tillamook City Council elections
- Alert: High Surf and Coastal Flood Warnings
- Rockaway resident recounts time as a ‘A Christmas Story’ extra
- County’s proposed business license fee met with push back
- Advisory: Flood Watch until 06:00AM Wednesday
- THH E-Edition for 12-27-22
- Emergency preparedness group growing in Rockaway Beach
- Oregon Coast to hold Whale Watch Week in person for the first time since 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.