Arda E. Sievers passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Tillamook, Ore. She was 96 years of age. She was born on Sept. 26, 1924 in Portland, Ore. to Icil A Belles and Leon A Belles. Her father was in ministry which afforded her the opportunity of abundant travel in her youth. She married Melvin L. Sievers in February 1946. She loved spending time with her friends and family.
Arda is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, and son John “Jack” Sievers. She is survived by her three children, Jerald M. Sievers of Tillamook, OR, Joann L Olives (Glen), Terry L. Sievers (Irene) of Santa Cruz County, CA.; four grandchildren, Tiffany L. Littlefield(Don), Jeremy Sievers, Jonathan W. Olives(Nic) and Chad Sievers, all of Santa Cruz County, CA.; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Isabel Littlefield. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were managed by Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook, Ore.
