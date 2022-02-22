Anthony “Tony” George Jenck 66, of Tillamook Oregon passed away in the early morning hours on February 1st 2022, after a long hard battle with cancer.
Tony was born June 12th 1955, to Leo A. and Marie H. Jenck of Tillamook Oregon.
Tony was an avid outdoorsman, his passion was hunting and fishing. Tony was a kind and generous man, with a big heart. He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend, a mentor, a fighter, a hero. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He is predeceased by his father Leo A Jenck, mother Marie H Jenck,sister Mary Lou A. Jenck, brother Bernard J. Jenck and brother John H. Jenck. He is survived by his brothers Richard A Jenck and son Jaxson, David L. Jenck, Myron L. Jenck and family, sisters Pearl A Johnson and family, Ila M. Jenck and family, and Evelyn Wilcox.
There will be a burial ceremony, as requested, held at 10 a.m. on June 25th 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the Kilchis Grange on Alderbrook Road in TIllamook Oregon starting at 1p.m.
