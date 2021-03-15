Annie Kalipo Silva DeCambra was born Dec. 16, 1938 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Frances and Adrian Silva and passed away surrounded by her family on March 5, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. at the age of 82.
Annie graduated from Saint Frances Academy in 1957. She taught at Waianae Elementary from 1965 to 1978 and then later moved to Tillamook, Oregon.
Annie married Donald Gordon DeCambra on July 6, 1957 in Waianae, Hawaii.
Annie loved supporting her kids, watching sports, camping and spending time with loved ones.
Annie is survived by her loving husband Donald DeCambra. Her 7 children, Adrene DeCambra (Jerry) of Tillamook, OR., Don Walter DeCambra (Leilani) of Honolulu, HI., Sherryl DeVore (George) of Tillamook, OR., Ernestine Jacob (Matthew) of Tillamook, OR., Ricky DeCambra of Tillamook, OR., Francis DeCambra (Kris) of Tillamook, OR., and Kathy Dillenburg (Daniel) of Warrenton, OR and Hanai daughter Yvonne Garcia-Burdick. 23 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.
3 sisters, Patsy Yomes, Lee Ciaci and Roseline Demello, all of Hawaii.
Preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Wayne Silva, Adrian Silva and David Ledo, 1 grandson and 1 great grandson.
A celebration of life will be held at the Swiss Hall in Tillamook on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at noon. Everyone is welcome and bring your favorite dish!
