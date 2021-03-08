Annette “Nettie” Marie Casiano Fasciana was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, and an unforgettable friend.
She passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Southern California, surrounded by her dear friends and family. Nettie was diagnosed with a rare form of bile duct cancer in May 2020, and fought with every ounce of her strong and stubborn self until the very end. She called Pacific City her home for 25 years, but made the decision to carry out her last days with the love and support of her family and dear friends, in Orange County, California
Nettie was born in San Francisco, Calif. to Madeline and Nicholas Grumbine on Sept. 7, 1967. She was the second child of six children grown up in a strong catholic family. Nick and Madeline raised their children in Southern California in a house with a large garden, fruit trees, chickens, and geese where Nettie wasn’t afraid to get dirty and was a loving and responsible mentor to her four younger siblings. They fished, camped, created mischief, and often vacationed to their family cabin in the Southern California mountains.
After graduating high school, she went on to meet her first husband, Luis Casiano Jr., and then attended UC Irvine for nursing school while pregnant with her first son. She worked as an LPN and helped raise two boys, Tyler and Luis, in Fresno, California. After deciding to move to the Oregon Coast in 1995 for a better life for her boys, Luis and Nettie moved to Pacific City. They divorced in 2000, Luis passed away in 2004, and Nettie became a devoted and hard working single mother who would do anything for her sons.
Nettie was a respected and beloved person along the Oregon Coast. She was a bartender and manager for the Sportsman’s Pub for over a decade, where she fed and cared for a number of close friends and customers throughout the county and beyond. She served on the Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors, as the Secretary Treasurer. She took tremendous pride as the Administrator for the Kiwanda Community Center for a number of years where she helped create fundraisers, community events, and helped facilitate the first annual Pacific City Oktoberfest. Her talents never ceased to amaze the ones closest to her in life.
Nettie loved the outdoors and everything that mother nature offered. She enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, golfing, camping, and having as much fun as she possibly could. She especially loved the time spent with her beloved wife, Pandora Fasciana, where they kayaked and adventured to as many national parks as they could. She was the life of the party and always the last one to go.
Nettie was 53 years old when she passed but don’t you dare call her ma’am.
She is survived by her wife, Pandora, sons Tyler and Luis, brothers Joe and Jonathan, sisters Regina, Christiane, and Amy.
Due to the difficulties of in-person gatherings, an informal and virtual celebration of life will be held at a later date.
