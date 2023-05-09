Retired elementary school teacher and wonderful mother Anne Wilson Heck McBride, 80, passed away on April 21st, 2023. Even though cancer took her away from this world, her legacy of giving her time volunteering in her community at Rockaway Beach, Oregon, and her dedication to the many children she taught over the years will endure.
Anne received her degree in Education in 1977 from Westminster College of Salt Lake City and taught in Utah, California, and Oregon for over 25 years until her retirement from Garibaldi Elementary School in 2004. Even after retirement, she continued to be a dedicated teacher by serving as a substitute teacher and tutor for several years. She was a long-standing volunteer for Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library and at the “Caboose” where she welcomed visitors to Rockaway Beach.
Anne’s generosity, kindness, and loyalty to all she befriended as well as to her family will not be forgotten. She will be greatly missed. Anne is survived by her two daughters Bonnie and Jennifer and her two grandchildren Carlos Paul and Grace Anne as well as her sister Elizabeth “Susie” and her niece and nephews. Anne loved animals, especially dogs, and was allergic to flowers. She would want you to support your local animal shelter or animal rights group in her memory. Anne requested no memorial service and for her ashes to be scattered in nature. Family and friends will gather in Rockaway this summer to scatter her ashes.
