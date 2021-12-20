Anne Couch Turner died in her home surrounded by the people and dogs who lover her dearly. She was grateful that her last wishes were fulfilled.
Anne was well known for welcoming smile and infectious attitude. She loved helping people, from hemming Warren's pants to answering phones for many years for Toy n Joy. Anne loved to travel and was lucky enough to have the opportunity to enjoy many memorable experiences.
June 1987 Anne and her husband Don went on a tour of Russia. Russia was newly opened up to tourism. During her tour her bus drove through Chernobyl and experienced the echoing quiet from the empty buildings. There was laundry still hanging from clotheslines. She said she ate Borscht with every meal. One of the interesting things they saw was a Vodka vending machine outside a small grocery store.
Anne and her husband were very active in HACO (Historical Automobile Club) The owned and restored a variety of antique cars, but their favorite was the American Batam. One summer they decided to drive their 1940 two seat Bantam to Butler Pennsylvania. Anne, Don and their two Pug dogs drove 40 mph across many states in their tiny car. There is so much more to the story...
Anne's adventuresome spirit led to some interesting places and experiences.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Nestucca Rural Fire Dept. 30710 Hwy 101 S. Cloverdale, OR. 97112
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.