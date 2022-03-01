Anne Charlene Gunder

Charlene, 79, passed away surrounded by three of her children on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022, in Hillsboro, Oregon after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Charlene was born on November 28, 1942, in Tillamook, Oregon to George Gunder and Helen Blaser Gunder.
Our mother was one of the strongest, most courageous, resourceful women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her. We will never be able to fill the space she has left behind.
Charlene was predeceased by her mother and father, her sister Barbara, and her son Johnny Joseph Lawrence. She is survived by her sons Jerry Lawrence and Jeff Lawrence-Rogers of Tillamook and her daughters Julie Kimber of Hillsboro and Marguerite Myers of Canby; her brothers Bob and Paul Gunder and her sister Susie Trattner all of Tillamook
Please consider a donation in Charlene’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or any society for the protection of animals as these organizations were important to her.
A celebration of life will be held at Fairview Grange Sunday, March 27th at 1:00 pm.
