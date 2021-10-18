Anna Kathryn Masters was born Sept. 5, 1929 to Thomas Henry Masters and Emma Frances Streeter Masters at home eight miles southwest of Burlingame Kansas. Anna attended a one room schoolhouse in district 98 and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1947. Anna had two brothers, Daniel Thomas, and George Franklin. She married Joe Allen Tomlinson II on August 29th 1947. They had six children together Emma JoAnn, Daniel Franklin, Louis Allen, JoAnna Kay, Francis Lee, and Marvel Lynn. In 1960 Anna, Joe and children moved to Orangevale California. In April of 1971 Anna was married to Lt. Col. Ret. Warren Greenwood and traveled all over the United States. While living in Tillamook Oregon, Anna married Floyd O. Smith in July 1990. Together they traveled the world going to New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, and Nova Scotia and many of the states. Over her lifetime, Anna was privileged to visit all 50 states. In January 2006, Anna moved to Marion Iowa where she and her daughter, JoAnna, lived and shared a home until she passed.
Anna was preceded in death by her daughter Emma (1948), her husband Joe (1965), her husband Warren (1989), and her husband Floyd (2001).
Anna is survived by her children Dan (Barb), Louis (Lisa), JoAnna, Francis, Marvel, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Anna was loved by her family, and wanted everyone to know, she enjoyed her stay here on earth. She tried to live life to the fullest, while doing her best to make others happy along the way.
Anna's funeral service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, with a 10 a.m. visitation, and 11 a.m. service at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kan. She will be laid to rest near her husband Joe and Warren in Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to the Linn County Sheriff’s office, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 194 Burlingame, KS 66413. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
