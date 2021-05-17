Ann Lee (Bailey) Dooher died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 - Mothers Day - in Tillamook, Ore. after a short illness. Ann Lee was born on Aug. 30, 1930, in Portland, Ore. She was the daughter of Thomas H. Bailey and Helen J. Bailey, late of Tillamook.
Ann Lee arrived in Tillamook with her parents in 1944, having spent her childhood in Hillsboro, Ore. Her dad, an entrepreneur, purchased Tillamook Motor Company in 1943 and made Tillamook, along with her two brothers, their permanent home. Ann Lee attended Liberty School and Tillamook High school, and graduated from St. Helen’s Hall in Portland in 1949. In those early years, she has been described variously as pretty, vivacious, and mischievous. She loved a party, and always looked for an opportunity to sing or dance. She attended Lewis and Clark College in Portland where she met Tony Dooher, who was attending the University of Portland. After a short courtship they were married at Sacred Heart Church in Tillamook on May 12, 1951. After Tony’s service as a Marine in Southern California, Ann Lee and Tony returned to Tillamook to raise their family.
Ann Lee and Tony welcomed five children in quick order and became active in their little town. Ann Lee was a past member of the Monday Musical club, A Catholic Daughter, various bridge clubs and choirs as well as an enthusiastic member of the Neah Kah Nie dance club. Dressing up and going out a few times a year to dance and mingle and have a drink or two with friends was Ann Lee’s favorite thing to do. Ann Lee was comically vain and fussy about how she looked and never went out without lipstick or a quick glance at a mirror. Always friendly, social and ready for a party, Ann Lee is fondly remembered as everyone’s friend. Her sunny personality and positive demeanor endeared her to just about everyone she met. A kind word, a smile and never one to cast doubt or gossip, Ann Lee saw the best in everyone. She had firm beliefs about proper deportment, and insisted on high standards of decency, manners and respect from her children. Her first question when you entered her house was, “how about something to eat?” It didn’t matter what the answer was, she went right away to make a snack, or an entire meal. No one walked away from her house hungry.
Ann Lee and Tony considered their family their most important work. All the kids went to Sacred Heart Academy, and either Tillamook Catholic High School or Tillamook High School. Ann Lee always took a keen interest in her children’s schooling. She was watchful of grades and activities to make sure that everything was in balance. If grades suffered for too many outside activities, they were curtailed until the grades came back up. Ann Lee made sure the family attended Mass every Sunday, on time. Disrespectful behavior, or unkind action or words was just about the worst infraction of her list of infractions and earned a vigorous and instant response. An arched eyebrow and quick step in your general direction would indicate lights were about to go out.
Music was always playing in the Dooher house. A radio, or the stereo, were always on full blast, with mom singing along. We became very familiar with all the old standards and singers. Of course, everyone had to shush when Sinatra came on. She loved to travel and made it to Europe and to her favorite place, Hawaii, many times. But just a short trip to the valley to see a show or visit her grandchildren also counted as an adventure.
Ann Lee has been described as courageous, endearing, funny and a best friend. She endured any hardship with stoic good nature and seldom allowed for any negative introspection. If something in her life was difficult or unhappy, she kept it to herself. She didn’t see the point in talking about it. Old friends as well as new, sought her out for her unwavering loyalty and friendliness. She was always busy at something, exercised daily and often shared her favorite motto, “the less you do, the less you do” the message being, get up and move: Ann Lee couldn’t just sit – she had to be busy.
Ann Lee is survived by her five children, Stephen (Bunny), of Newport, Tom (Chris), of San Francisco, Joan Boquist (Terry), of Tillamook, Sean (Judy), of Tillamook, and Joseph (Michelle), of Tillamook. In addition, she is grandma to 10 grandchildren and Gigi to 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ron Bailey of Portland, and Brian Bailey of Milwaukie and many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Anthony (Tony) J. Dooher and her Parents. A Mass of remembrance will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Tillamook post Covid 19 restrictions. She will be buried at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Tillamook. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity. The family would like to especially thank the good people at 5 Rivers assisted living community, in Tillamook, Griffin House assisted living in Tillamook, and Lakeview Memory Care, In Lincoln City, as well as the caring staff at Tillamook County General hospital.
Although blessed with a good, full life, she will be sadly missed, but lovingly remembered. See ya later Kiddie.
