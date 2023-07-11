Andrea Stockbridge Makinster was born in Macon, Georgia to Rickard C Stockbridge and Beatrice Anderson Stockbridge on March 23, 1943. She passed away in Tillamook on June 16, 2023. Her family moved to Connecticut when Andrea was two. She graduated from Bloomfield High School, Bloomfield, Connecticut in 1961. She graduated from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon in 1965 with a degree in mathematics. After college Andrea moved to Tillamook County where she taught at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. In 1967 she met the love of her life, Ron Makinster. They were married on March 9, 1968. Their first son, Jason, was born in November 1969, followed by their second son, Mike in June 1973. In 1999 a young man named John Thorne joined the family as a third son. After the children were born, she worked at Children’s Services Division, Denny Green Radiator, Farm Credit Services, and Rosenberg Builders Supply, retiring in 2009. Andrea was a voracious reader, a political junkie, and a devoted Christian. She was a member of First Christian Church in Tillamook. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Stockbridge and Beatrice Stockbridge and her son, Jason. She is survived by her husband, Ron, of Tillamook, her brother Rick Stockbridge and his wife Marsha of Duncanville, TX, her sons Mike Makinster, John Thorne, and grandchildren Isaiah, Malachi, and Ezekiel Thorne all of Tillamook. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church on July 16 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to First Christian Church mission fund, Kashmir Evangelical Fellowship (through First Christian Church), Ecola Bible School or to her family (through First Christian Church).
Andrea Stockbridge Makinster
March 23, 1943 ~ June 16, 2023
