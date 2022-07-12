Amy Ruth Griggs was born 13 February, 1934 to John and Sybil Kope in Erwin, West Virginia, and passed away 5 July, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon.
She graduated high school in Oakland, Maryland and later attended classes at John Hopkins University. Amy was a military wife for 25 years, and enjoyed walking, donating her time to help others and served on a community health advisory board. She is survived by her sister Mollie Jones (Oregon); sons Charlie Griggs (Idaho), John Griggs (Virginia); daughters Amy M. Griggs (Arkansas) and Charleen Griggs (Oregon); thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.