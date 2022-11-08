Amelia Mae Weigant Downing

Amelia was born in Portland, Oregon to Charles and Marie Weigant. She graduated from Jefferson High School – Portland in 1944. Amelia met the love of her life John Albert Downing while attending classes at Jefferson, they were married April 22, 1946. She was employed at The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall as an Usherette and then the First National Bank.
She found her calling in motherhood, bringing into the world daughters Judy Ann, Nancy Ann, Sue Ann and son John Bennet. Life kept her busy meeting the needs of her children, always encouraging their individual interests in sports or music. In the 1970’s she moved from Portland to the coast, first to Cannon Beach, then Seaside and finally to Tillamook. She and “Jack” (husband John) constantly enjoyed home improvement projects, keeping busy with her “Honey Do List.”
Amelia enjoyed beachcombing, golf, gardening, needlepoint, quilting, tole painting and decoupage. She was an active member of the PTA, Catholic Daughters, volunteered for Tillamook General Hospital Auxiliary, Charts and Boxes Ways and Means chair for five years, as well as Tillamook County Pioneer Museum.
Amelia is survived by her children Judy and Lowell Wittke of Sherwood, Nancy and Richard Schmidt of Portland, Sue Scott of Portland and J Bennet and Wendi Downing of Tillamook as well as six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchildren.
Amelia was preceded in death by her Husband “Jack” and her Grandson Cameron Schmidt.
Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., November 11th, at St. Mary’s by the Sea, 275 South Pacific St., Rockaway Beach, OR.
