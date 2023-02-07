Alveda M. Smolarek (Howard) died around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, at Tillamook Adventist Hospital, accompanied by her youngest daughter, Katrina Hurt.
Alveda was born on January 18, 1944 to Emanuel D. Howard and Iva M. Howard.
She was an in-home caretaker for many years and was married at the age of 18 to George Pond and went on to have four children with him; oldest daughter Lisa L. Pond, Jennifer Pond, David Pond and Shannon Pond.
They were married many years, then she met her second husband, Norman Smolarek and had her last child; a daughter, Katrina Smolarek (Hurt).
Alveda was the middle child out of one of five children. She had older brothers; Manule Clinton and Robert Howard and two younger sisters; Sharon Ahring (Howard) and Evelyn Laswell (Howard). Alveda has 15 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids.
The last couple of years she has been living in Tillamook at Five Rivers Prestige Care, where she had many friends. Alveda will be missed so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.