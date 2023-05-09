Allen Charles Peloquin 

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Allen, age 36, after a brief illness. He is survived by wife and best friend Nicole (Tyo), cherished daughter Adrian Grace (age 4), parents Brett (Jane) Peloquin and Linda (Doug) Segur, parents-in-law Katie & Tim Tyo, sister-in-law Hannah Tyo, close family friend Tiffany Wildharber, and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Allen met Nicole at WSU, they married in 2014, and built an idyllic life together on the Oregon coast at Netarts Bay. Allen was a smart, kind, thoughtful, generous, hard-working man, a skilled software engineer, devoted father and husband. He shared his love of the ocean, agates, art, space, bubbles and reading with Adrian, and loved her immensely.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to support medical costs at https://gofund.me/e8b35ede
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Edmonds Yacht Club, May 21 at 2:00pm. Arrangements by Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home.
