Alice Roberta (Babe) Creech Keller, 88, of Garibaldi, Ore., passed away peacefully at home with family around her on Aug. 31, 2021. She was born in Porter, Okla., on Dec. 30, 1932, to Hilary Lewis Creech and Alice Juanita (Givens) Creech. Alice graduated from Rhema Bible Training Bible Center in 1975, and was ordained into ministry in Claremore, Okla. in 1978. Alice and her husband Virgil then moved back to Garibaldi to co-pastor Garibaldi Faith Fellowship Center; and were successful in ministry and blessed untold lives for many years.
On Aug. 21, 1953, Alice married Virgil Dean (Bird) Keller. She loved her husband dearly. The look on her face and the shine in her eyes told her heart. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
Family was much of their love story… together they raised their five children: son David Keller (wife Barbara), daughter Roberta Rurak (husband Steve), son Robin Keller (wife Janet), son Guy Keller (wife Carolyn), daughter Juanita Ballard (husband Scott). From their five children there are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Alice was predeceased by both of her parents, and by her son David Keller, June 4, 2014, in McMinnville, and by her grandson Michael Ault, 1998 in Tillamook.
In the early 1950’s, Alice moved to Garibaldi. Along with being a wife and growing her large family, she enjoyed continuing education at TBCC where she also worked as a secretary at one point. She was an avid writer, Bible scholar and teacher. She also wrote songs to the Lord, played the harmonica and the guitar, and sang her heart out to God. Alice enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, and collecting antiques.
In November of 2020, Alice also knew that change was near. She wanted to tend to a very important part of her life, God’s church. She and her husband called Pastor Billy and Sherry Creech and asked them to come for a visit. During that two-day visit, Pastors Roberta and Virgil asked them if they would take their ministry under their own name and care. The Saturday after Thanksgiving they prayed over them and released their ministry, their church building, and their blessing upon the Creech’s and His Gathering Ministries for the continuation and love of God’s Church in Garibaldi, Oregon.
In 1932, Alice Roberta (Babe) Creech Keller was born just 29 days after Virgil Dean (Bird) Keller in homes about 640 miles away from one another. Their journeys brought them both to Garibaldi, Oregon, where they met, fell in love, and lived the majority of their 68-year marriage. After a lifetime of adventures in living and loving Alice passed over to be with her Jesus just 33 hours after her man. We love you Mom, Pastor Roberta, Babe… be seeing you soon.
