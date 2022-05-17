Alice May Dunn, age 93, was born to Oral and Jessie Ray on January 3,1929 and passed away at Lincoln City on May 9, 2022. She was raised on the family dairy farm, which is now 5 generations. She did her part in the daily activities which included milking.
She was active in the 4-H program. She won an outstanding achievement award which was a registered guernsey calf from the Naegeli farm given at the Tillamook County Fair.
She would walk a mile to the Oretown school and if they got around early enough they were privileged to ride the milk truck to school.
She married Robert Earl Dunn on November 8,1947. They made their home in Sandlake, Oregon until she moved into an assisted living facility in Lincoln City six years ago.
She had many interests which included the love of God and church, family, flowers, feeding the wild rabbits and hummingbirds, and wedding cake decorating. She was a member of the Sandlake Grange for 50 plus years. She also went on two Alaska cruises and a trip to Belgium to visit her nephew and family.
She is survived by daughters, Christine Curtis, Monmouth,Oregon and Margaret Garrison (Jeff), Wichita, Kansas and a son, Jeff Dunn (Ella), Sandlake, Oregon.
Sister- Eleanor Higdon of Meda Loop and brother, Lester Ray, Wenden, Arizona.
She has 5 grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Mary, Leann and Kim. She has 12 Great Grandchildren, Rebekah, Alyssa, Aaron, Jacob, Isabelle, Gideon, Sidney, Dawson, Jaiden, Emma, Lily and Maddie. She has two Great, Great Grandchildren, Landon and Ava. She also has several loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, Oral and Jessie, her brother, Kenneth Ray, brother-in-law, Carl Higdon, sister-in-law, Norma Ray and her son-in-law, Mitch Curtis.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21st at 1 pm at Pacific Coast Bible church in Pacific City.
