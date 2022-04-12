Alice Mae Cook was born in Tacoma, Washington September 17th, 1929 to Pete and Lyla Pearson.
She passed away April 6th, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon with family by her side.
Alice is survived by her daughter Sherrye (Bob) Plomski, daughter Sue Strohmaier, granddaughter’s Jen Strohmaier (Travis Kent) and Alisa Garcia (John), great-grandchildren Ryleigh, Carter, Rozlynn, Addison and Jameson, and her beloved dog Molly. She also leaves behind several treasured staff and friends at The Griffin House.
Alice was preceded in death by Bill Cathey, her partner of 25 years, her parents Pete and Lyla Pearson, her husband Robert S. Cook (Retired LTC), and son Bobby Cook.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
