Alice Crystal Darby (Rickman) was born on March 2, 1949 to Lester and Viona Darby and passed away unexpectedly on May 18th at home. She grew up in Tillamook and in 1965 met Richard Ford and they married in 1966 then1967 they had their first son Doug and in 1968 they had Julie. Alice and Richard divorced 1970. She married Cliff Stone in 1971 and they had two boys Derek born in 1972 and Gordon born in 1973. Later in life she married Marvin Rickman in Tillamook. She was a bartender at the Rialto tavern in Tillamook until they moved to Concord California in 1991 to manage real estate. She then moved to Sunnyside Washington to continue with property management and in 2002 she moved back to Oregon to be closer to family. She loved karaoke and her friends at the Eagles. She loved being around family especially her grandchildren whom she adored, they brought so much joy to her life. Alice was proceeded in death by her Daughter Julie and Son Doug, Mother Viona and Father Lester brother’s Vern, Gary, Fred and Ron and grandson Dustin. Alice is survived by Sons Derek and wife Tammy Stone and Gordon Stone, Sister Carlene Bumgarner and Jim, Sister Marlen Henley and Brother Albert and Julie Darby, Grandkids Aaron, Dusty and wife Amber, Nicholas and wife Misty, Tanner, Michael, Brylee, Dougie, and Richard. Great grandkids Brynna, Braxton, Brooklyn, Broden, Konner, Kash, Keegan and Karma and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be loved and missed by all. A celebration of life was held on June 3rd at 3 o’clock at the Eagles.
