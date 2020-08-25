Albert Baptist Buchler was born Aug. 22, 1929 in Tillamook, Oregon to Joseph and Anna (Rief) Buchler and passed away at his home in Pleasant Valley on Aug. 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Albert married Peggy Goodeve on April 22, 1952 and they had 3 children, David Albert, Beverly Ann and Ronald Joseph Buchler.
Albert helped his dad on the family farm and other farms until he got married. Albert then purchased his own dump truck and ran his own trucking business.
Albert later sold his dump truck but continued in trucking, working for many trucking companies. Alberts last job was at Coastwide Ready Mix with 3generations of Buchlers working together. Albert always thought that was an honor.
Albert loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and moss and fern picking. He was a tinker in many ways and could fix or make anything he needed.
Albert loved helping his sons, grandkids and anyone who needed help.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, stepmom Kathleen, daughter Beverly, wife Peggy, brother Joseph, sisters Caroline Baumgartner and Anna Schriber.
He is survived by his sons Dave (Joanie) Buchler and Ron Buchler. Grandson Mike Buchler, Granddaughter Amy (Kyle) Hoskins, Great Grandchildren Joey, Jayden and Trent Buchler, Maddy, Tanner, Emily and Hayden Hoskins. 3 sisters Rosemary Breeze, Feenie Wilson and Alice Spidal. Several nephews, nieces and greats who he loved and enjoyed.
He will be greatly missed by us all
“Love you Albee)
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery. There will be a potluck following at John and Bev Schriber’s home on 5120 Brickyard Rd. Tillamook. Please bring your own chair and potluck.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
