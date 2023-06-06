Albert (Al) Joseph McDonald 77, of Wheeler, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023. Al was surrounded in love by his family and faithful rescue dog Toby.
Al was born in Portland, Oregon to Raymond and Katherine McDonald. The eldest of six children, Al graduated from Central Catholic High School and honorably served in the United States Navy.
Al met the love of his life Janice (Jan) in 1970. They built their home on a farm in Deer Island, Oregon. Al was a devoted husband and father. In early years, Al worked multiple jobs in manufacturing and construction to provide for his family. Later in his career, Al worked for the St. Helens School District and retired from Neah-Kah-Nie School District as Grounds and Maintenance Supervisor.
Al found joy in entertaining and making people laugh! An ardent collector of 45 records since he was young, Al and Jan took his passion for music and entertainment and created “AJ the DJ.” They performed throughout Oregon and Washington.
Al was preceded in passing by his loving wife Jan in 2001.
Al is survived by his three daughters, Tricia Wilson (Aubrey), Tami Mandery (Paul) and Trinity Nelson (Jason). Al was extremely proud of his four grandchildren, Callie and Seth Mandery and Jessica and Tyler Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.