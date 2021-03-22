Agnes Mallbertina (Steiner) Koehmstedt was born in Bismarck, N.D. on March 25, 1926 to Joseph and Magdalena Steiner. She grew up on a farm in Mott, North Dakota with her 12 siblings until she moved to Kelso, Washington. She met the love of her life Alvin Koehmstedt at a dance and they were married six months later on January 17, 1948 in Kelso, Washington at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They moved to Portland where they raised their three children, Linda, Ron and Mark. Alvin worked for 35 years at the Linnton Plywood Mill and Agnes worked with the Portland Public School district in the kitchen and then later became a teacher's aide and helped children learn to read.
In 1990, Agnes and Al moved to Garibaldi where they lived for over 25 years and were a big part of the community. Agnes enjoyed volunteering at the "Kit & Caboodle" Thrift Store in Tillamook and various activities including the Crab Races and Garibaldi Days. She was a very active member of her church St. Mary's by the Sea and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed working in her garden and tending to her flowers. She loved to cook whether it was getting meals ready for Al and their son Mark when they would go hunting and fishing or making fresh cinnamon rolls and pies. Her homemade applesauce was often fought over by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She could often be found playing Bridge or Skip Bo with friends or beating the pants off everyone as the Queen of BINGO.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin on May 24, 2015 and she passed on to meet him on March 11, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Jill Amanda Koehmstedt. She will be greatly missed by her children, their spouses, 3 grandchildren, their spouses, her 9 great grandchildren and many friends.
