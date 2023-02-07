Agnes Dentel was born to German and Swiss immigrants on June 15, 1934 and died in Happy Valley, Oregon on January 26, 2023 at the age of 88.
Aggie volunteered for hospice later in life as a visitor to those dying and was blessed to have the comfort and services of hospice herself in her last months.
Aggie was preceded in death by her parents, Baptist and Emma Buchler, her husband, Robert Dentel, and her sister Margaret Crawford and brother John Buchler.
She is survived by her three children, Sheila Walty, Tony Dentel and Deney Dentel, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was blessed to have a large extended family on both the Buchler and Dentel sides. We will always remember her instruction to “love each other” and the effect that it has had on building strong family ties.
Aggie grew up on a farm in Tillamook. She attended Maryhurst college and worked throughout her life as a hairdresser, telephone operator and Vice president of Tillamook Wholesale.
She returned to Portland State University to complete her associates degree at age 50. She was known for her lavish parties, her unsuspected Halloween costumes and her modern fashion sense. She enjoyed travel all over the world and taught us to be adventurous and to move forward with strength and grace as we face whatever arises in life.
Funeral services will be held in her honor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook, Oregon. There will be a rosary on Saturday, March 25th at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11a.m. A Swiss style Celebration of Life will follow the service at the Parish Hall.
