Adelyn Willford passed away in Eugene, Oregon on April 15, 2022 at the age of 98.
Adelyn was born in Lankershim (Los Angeles), California on April 8, 1924. Scarce employment due to the Great Depression prompted her parents Fenton and Margaret McLellan to move to Oregon in 1930. As a youth Fenton had lived on his father’s homestead on Upper Sweet Creek, near Mapleton, and he introduced Adelyn to a similar childhood: milking cows, raising chickens, tending gardens, fishing, and walking with her younger sister Barbara to a one-room schoolhouse with only nine students. Adelyn cherished these years that were filled with nature, music, dances, and plays presented by the community.
Adelyn met her future husband Jack when she was a sophomore at Mapleton High School and he was a junior. They married (at her suggestion) in 1942 a year before Jack’s Army Infantry Division shipped out from Camp Adair to North Africa. Jack was wounded during the Italian campaign and received a Purple Heart medal. He returned to Adelyn in 1945 and met his daughter Janele for the first time.
Jack joined the timber industry and they raised their three daughters Janele, Beverly, and Jeri in Tillamook. Adelyn also provided childcare for “little ones” (many families stayed in contact in later years). Timberwork took them to Klamath Falls and then to Thorne Bay, Alaska for ten years. Adelyn adored Alaska and carried forward her childhood pastimes of fishing, berry picking, and boating. They enjoyed many weekends out on the Clarence Strait catching salmon, halibut, and sea cucumbers on a cabin cruiser named the C-SCAN (an acrostic from names of their grandchildren). Adelyn continued to enjoy arts and music, organizing events for the Arts Council program for the public school. Musicians would often arrive by floatplane, perform a town concert in the gymnasium, have dinner at Jack and Adelyn’s house, and play another concert in the living room.
Jack and Adelyn retired to Prineville in 1984 and adapted to high desert camping and fishing. Adelyn also became a dedicated family historian and visited numerous genealogical research venues across the country. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2017 one year before Jack’s passing. Adelyn moved to the Eugene Hotel in 2018, enjoyed lectures and concerts, and kept up a lively correspondence with her three daughters, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Per Jack and Adelyn’s request there will be a family remembrance ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.