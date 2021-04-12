Adell Louise Woodruff (Oldenkamp) was born May 8, 1944 in Spokane, Wash. to Evelyn and William Woodruff. A Spirit far ahead of her time and a soul deeply loving and vivacious to all she came into contact with, she has left a chasm in the hearts of those she left behind. To attempt to distil her life in words is like trying to put the ocean in a paper cup. Her family apologizes this Memorial Obituary is a year late, yet it is a testament to the great devastation caused by her sudden passing in Klamath Falls on March 28, 2020. She was 75 years of age. She wanted to live forever.
She spent her childhood years with her older brother Donald in Coeur d'Alene and Hayden Lake, Idaho. Her parents taught her to love people from all walks of life and she saw the best in everyone. This love of humanity is one of her most endearing qualities. With a self-proclaimed "Bambi Complex" she also had a soft spot for any animal that came upon her path, always adopting any stray in need of a good meal and soft touch. She constantly brought in abandoned kittens from the barn and was proud of having never lost a single calf in all the family's years of farming. She reminisced of innocent days spent scrapbooking while listening to Elvis records and dreaming of their future together. She rode her horse Coco around the lake with her father and spent time with a close group of friends with whom she enjoyed lifelong friendships. Like a Goddess she was a tanned olive complected beauty with long dark brown hair and at 6 feet was a sight to behold. After graduating high school she completed a course at The New England School for Modern Dance in Conneticut. While there she broke her leg but believed it happened for a greater purpose for on the way to class on crutches she gave lifesaving CPR to a man who collapsed near her. Upon her return to Idaho she enjoyed weekends dancing with her friends at Rascelers Bar. She was a perfectionist in her studies and pursued a nursing degree, until she had her first sight of blood. She then changed course to teaching, getting a Master's Degree in Physical Education from the University of Idaho. To help pay for her education she worked for the airlines as a ticket agent and turned her creative talents towards making drift wood macrame and other crafts to earn extra income.
She moved to Tillamook, Ore. in 1973 to pursue her teaching career at Tillamook Catholic School, where she enjoyed the love of her students while teaching basketball, ballroom dance, bowling, croquet, and any other physical game she could. She was not afraid to learn new sports and proudly told the story of how she and her class learned fencing together. This created a strong bond with her students and was indicative of her humble nature and willingness to grow. She thrived off the joy of teaching and made lifelong friends with her students but her largest sense of joy and her deepest fulfillment came through her children, which she gave her all.
She gave birth to her first child Evelyn Adell Costello on June 10, 1970 and her second William Woodruff Weatherby on Sept. 14, 1973. She met Gary R. Oldenkamp in the summer of 1974 and was married to him February 14, 1975. They welcomed their first child Jennie Ray Oldenkamp April 1, 1975 and their second child Sophia Christine Oldenkamp March 17, 1977. Having her as a mother was a blessing on so many levels. The power of her love and her keen care in making us feel so special is a hallmark to her character. She left teaching to raise her children and to support her husband in the farming industry. She got her "hydro-therapy" cleaning the milking parlor and taking care of all the calves on the farm. She took great care to make healthy and yummy meals instilling in us the value of a homecooked meal, leaving us with fond memories of being nurtured by her creations-no recipe could match. Birthdays were extra special due to her great care in choosing gifts on a budget, making 10 lb cakes and allowing us to have our once a year soda pop and "sugar cereal" of our choice. She made life magical for us despite suffering an almost fatal brain aneurysm in 1984. If we were separated from her in the grocery store we would just need to listen for her joyful laugh floating over the aisles. In summer she would create complex and extravagant "treasure hunts" where we would spend countless hours searching the acreage for the next clue and location of a trove of goodies. She involved us in 4-H with every farm animal we had and taught us the value of nurturing the underdog animals. She spent the bulk of her life loving and supporting us. Our family experienced many challenges and tragedies. She was there for each of us-in person, with love and a shoulder for our tears. From car accidents, cancer, friends deaths to financial struggles she was our Rock-there to provide basic life needs-cooking, cleaning, crocheted scarves and blankets-and above all laughter. She gave us the skill to save lives and nurture our friends. She gave us the love of music, sports, humor, dark coffee, thrift stores, dancing, growing plants, books, animals and people. Each time I would leave her house she would say "Is there anything of mine you want?" and I would always say "Just your love mom." Her love extended to her grandchildren (Bailey and Nina Bundy, Abigail Devita, Tucker Oldenkamp) in which much happiness was exchanged. Laughter was their common bond.
As Mrs. Oldenkamp, or "the hat lady" to her students, she was loved as a substitute teacher for her non-judgmental nature and her ability to understand the plight of the teenager. She was a shoulder to cry on, a jokester to make one laugh or teach a life lesson and a supporter of hopes and dreams. She crocheted hundreds of custom colored hats for her students which became a fashion trend and provided the comfort of the love of a teacher and friend. Those hats are still in circulation in the community, along with many a funny story about her. She participated in activities for the Doernbecher's Charity Drive, a charity close to her heart because her grandaughter was a recipient of the Childrens Hospital care. Her most notable act was a jello wrestling tournament with her dear friend Harry Hewitt.
Later in life she took care of both her parents, crocheted hundreds of hats for people with cancer, wrote every politician she could find an address for, gave to those in need, read books, had a very green thumb, giving away hundreds of plant starts, complimented strangers and friends alike and participated in Sons of Norway. She always left folks with a sense of joy and sore stomachs from the laughter she inspired. In Klamath Falls she was the highlight of clothing exchanges, weekend BBQ's and family activities.
Adell Woodruff created laughter and love with all she did and her spirit lives on within each of us children. She is deeply missed and shall be honored in the love we share with others.
A memorial will be held in the spring of 2022 due to COVID-19. To contact the family please write to Sophia Oldenkamp or Eve Costello at 200 Pine Street Klamath Falls Oregon 97601
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.