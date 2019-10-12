Young Professionals of Tillamook (YPT) will be hosting their first Annual Banquet from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Garibaldi PortSide Bistro.
This year’s banquet will be hosted at Garibaldi PortSide Bistro’s new location at 307 Mooring Basin Drive. This will be an evening of networking, food, drinks, music, and a silent auction.
One of YTP’s biggest goals is to highlight aspects that people love about living and working in Tillamook County and engage the young people of Tillamook to encourage them to stay, to build a career and life here. This group provides an outlet for social, civil, and professional development. Throughout the year, they host events that are focused on social engagement and leadership development.
YPT was looking for a way to celebrate the success of the group’s first year.
“We thought was a better way than with great food, music, and drinks,” a spokesperson for YPT said. “In addition to being able to socialize, our goal is to raise money for YPT to continue to fund such important and meaningful professional development classes into 2020.”
YPT is currently finalizing the list of donated items from local businesses and organizations for the silent auction.
This is a ticketed event and space is limited. Tickets are $35. Pre-purchase is required. Tickets are available online at https://tillamookchamber.org/product/young-professionals-tickets/.
YPT will be hosting a Service Fair in November. The intent of this event is to provide members with the opportunity to seek and join service groups in the community. In addition, it is a time for service organizations to come together and learn more about their goals.
YPT will also be hosting their monthly Women in Business round tables in October, November, and December. These and other events will be communicated on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/youngprostillamook.
YPT thanks their 2019 sponsors for their support in their group: Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Pelican Brewing Company, Tillamook PUD, Tillamook UAS Test Range, Tillamook Coliseum Theater, Zwald Transport Inc., Columbia Bank, Scovel Ink, Amy Tone – Aflac Agent, US Bank, Lot 35 Homes, and TLC.
