U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden held an online Oregon Town Hall on Friday, April 17, hosted by Town Hall Project. Wyden has held 970 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. This was his first virtual town hall.
Wyden said this was Oregon’s first statewide virtual meeting and wanted to know how people are doing amid COVID-19 and wanted input from the people for the next COVID-19 package, which is currently being worked on.
Becky, from Springfield, had a question about the hold up on getting COVID-19 tests out. She works in health care and is aware of this issue. She feels we should not be concerned about revealing the source of the potential contamination. She thinks people need to know who they are in contact with that could possibly contaminate them.
Wyden said people have been stressing the question of testing and that President Donald Trump at one time said we have all the tests we need.
“What I’m working for is quality testing, because we’ve battled a lot of false negatives and also quick responses,” Wyden said. “That to me is the bottom line.”
Wyden said the Trump administration has been zigzagging in a counter-productive way when it comes to testing. Testing needs to start with health care workers, retail workers and people who are on the frontlines. Contact tracing is important. Without quality testing, it is hard to have a national agenda to get back to normal lives.
Allison, from Portland, a small business owner, brought up the $50 billion childcare investment and asked Wyden how he will make sure direct relief can be accessed by all. She added that there is a huge blockade or who has technological access. Wyden said the Paycheck Protection Plan is frustrating and delay in the Economic Injury program is unacceptable.
Wyden said small businesses are having a fair amount of luck with the Employee Retention Credit. He is working with others to get an agreement to add money to the Paycheck Protection Plan.
Erica, from Happy Valley, takes care of her medically-fragile mother. Two-thirds of their income goes to rent. She asked if there was talk of a rent freeze.
“You are the face of thousands of Oregonians who are now walking an economic tightrope,” Wyden said.
Wyden said there is a moratorium on evictions and closures for mortgages. Unemployment insurance is available for someone caring for an individual. It covers a lot of professions it never covered before.
Wyden asked if Erica was able to pay rent on April 1. Erica said she was and has $93 for the rest of the month. Wyden said he is trying to get additional funding for a child taking care of an older parent. He said his office would connect with her to find her help.
Geri, from Grants Pass, said she appreciated Wyden’s proposal of nationwide mailed ballots. Wyden said he introduced the first vote by mail in 2002. It was an academic issue. Most poll workers are over the age of 60. He said if you have friends who have Republican senators, ask them to reach out to those senators, telling them this is a public safety issue.
