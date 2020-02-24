U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden held a town hall Monday, Feb. 17, at Port of Tillamook Bay Officers Mess Hall. In fulfillment of his pledge to hold one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties, Wyden has held 966 town halls statewide to date.
Questions and answers covered various topics including health care for veterans, fighting hunger, infrastructure needs, wild-and-scenic rivers, recreation and more.
One of the topics brought up by a citizen was universal health care. 71 percent of the population wants universal health care, the citizen said. Wyden said he takes on big lobbies and passed a bill to stop raising prices over inflation. Wyden was the director of the Gray Panthers, a series of multi-generational local advocacy networks in the United States which confront ageism and other social justice issues, for many years. He believes health care is a basic human right.
A citizen said dam runs have continued to decline and asked if Wyden was willing to initiate action for this. Wyden said there is a new river protection in legislation. Initiative No. 1 will be the next bill. He is willing to start a strong, immediate effort to come up with a direct solution.
Another citizen brought up the issue of the Snake River dams as well. It can only be resolved the Oregon way, the citizen said. Gov. Brown recently said they have to look at the Snake River dams.
“I am willing to lead these discussions,” Wyden said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Feb. 11 letter to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, expressed Brown’s support for breaching the four lower Snake River dams.
A citizen said under the new Mission Act, veterans are allowed to use urgent care. Adventist Health does not accept VA for urgent care. You can go to Warrenton to get care or Camp Rilea. He asked for urgent care to be able to veterans in the Tillamook County area.
“The challenge with getting some of these veterans with services in Tillamook sometimes feel like the longest battle since the Trojan War,” Wyden said.
Wyden said he would get the citizen’s email and would follow up immediately.
A citizen asked about the status of infrastructure. Wyden said in Jan. 2017, him and chairman of the Finance Committee, former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, met with President Trump and expressed a need for a portion of the tax bill to go to roads and infrastructure. Funds went to something else at the time but Wyden continues to express the need for it.
“It is a public safety issue,” Wyden said.
A citizen from North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (NCCWP) is concerned about drinking water, logging and fish habitats and said the county has had several Environmental Protection Agency violations. Fish are struggling.
“The Trump people have consistently from day 1 pushed to rollback those clean drinking water standards,” Wyden said. “Now, some of the land area that you mentioned may come under this new agreement that Kate Brown, the governor of Oregon, has gotten to restrict some of the industry practices and some of the logging you are talking about.”
Wyden said they will try to find solutions on the local, state and federal levels. The citizen said she is happy that this is a start and that the goal of the NCCWP is to advocate and bring pressure.
“We’re all in on having folks at the grassroots level pressuring for more and better,” Wyden said.
The citizen said she feels what happening in the environment under the Trump administration is nightmare-ish. Wyden agreed.
A citizen addressed SNAP, food stamps, and said the most vulnerable populations are being targeted and asked how we can make sure we are not balancing budgets on the backs of citizens. Wyden said he is all in for the fight against SNAP cuts and said it is a moral priority. There is a couple of new projects in the works.
A citizen expressed that there always seems to be a stop after a proposal is made. Wyden said the best politics is to come up with solutions. He said they are still in the process of trying everything else but will eventually get it right.
A citizen said the current administration is ruining the reputation abroad, and asked if they win re-election, what can we do? Wyden said nobody is above the law and they have been investigating a Turkish bank and the relationship with President Trump. Wyden pointed out that Trump said he has the legal right to interfere in the justice department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.