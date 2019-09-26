Tillamook Fire District (TFD) responded to a call at 11:28 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 26 at the crosswalk near the Tillamook County Library about a woman who had been hit by a car while crossing the crosswalk.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was evaluated and was transported to the hospital due to her injuries.
All traffic was rerouted with the assistance of the Tillamook Police Department. Bystanders assisted with ensuring the woman was warm and kept her from moving.
TFD can’t say what might have caused the crash but said the weather was less than ideal.
