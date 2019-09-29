Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue (NBFR) responded to a call Monday, Sep. 23 at 11:20 a.m. about a 58-year-old woman in Manzanita who was in critical condition after her horse fell on top of her.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, had been riding her horse on the beach when the horse fell in the surf and landed on top of her. When NBFR responded to the woman, she was conscious and alert but had critical injuries.
According to NBFR, the woman was flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.
Fire Chief Chris Beswick said that one of the lieutenants is in touch with the woman’s husband, and that the woman went into surgery and is doing well now.
