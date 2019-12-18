Wheeler Treasures will be hosting a Make an Ugly Sweater Party from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at their store in Wheeler. $10 to attend this event. This is the perfect opportunity if you need an ugly sweater for the Ugly Sweater Party at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub.
Peggy Schumann, from Wheeler Treasures, said this is the first time they will be hosting this party. She thought of the idea a while ago and convinced the vendors. She thought it would a great idea because of the Ugly Sweater Party in Manzanita the following day.
“If there is an Ugly Sweater Party, we will make it annual,” Schumann said.
Build your own ugly sweater with Jessi Just from CARTM Recycling. Have a glass of wine or cold cider. Bring your own sweater. Décor will be in the building. If you have a special style you are looking for, bring it all to the shop. Use the shop’s glue, thread and other items to get it together.
Schumann started Wheeler’s Treasures a year ago. In this event, she is trying to motivate the city to do more things in the evening and to liven up the town. She said there is some new businesses and would like to start some of it.
“Things are kind of changing,” Schumann said.
The town had a Wheeler Winter Festival and Holiday Market, hosted by Salmonberry Saloon, the weekend of Dec. 13-15. Schumann wants the city to be noticed and known like Rockaway Beach and Manzanita.
If you don’t have a sweater, Wheeler Treasures has you covered. If you don’t want to make a sweater, you can purchase a pre-made one for $15 and add to if you wish.
The shop will be serving wine or cider, donated from Nehalem Bay Winery. It is $2 to use one of their sweaters and sizes will vary. Most people will be bringing their own sweater. You can also finish sweaters that have been started on.
Sing up at wheelertreasures@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.