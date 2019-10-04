Warehouse 10 Market’s annual “Wicked” Market Days and Warehouse Sale will take place from Saturday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Warehouse 10 Market, located in Twin Rocks, just one mile south of Rockaway Beach.
Warehouse 10 will have their fall and Halloween décor on sale, as well as have door prizes and giveaways. You will find many cute and one of a kind Halloween and fall items to decorate your home. There will be door prizes, giveaways, tricks and treats.
“We expect to give out around $700 in free gifts and promotional items,” said Michele Gray from Warehouse 10.
The first 50 people who attend will get a free goodie bag. There will also be a free gift with every purchase. Samples include lotions and body scrubs.
“It’s a fun environment,” Gray said. “People brings their girlfriends and it turns into an experience.”
Often called “The Magnolia Market” of the Northern Oregon Coast, Warehouse 10 specializes in coastal and farmhouse home décor, jewelry, soaps and lotions, candles, and one-of-a-kind items for you or your home. 50 percent of their items are handmade. They have over 10 designers and artists who repurpose and upcycle furniture, wall art, and many items for a kitchen or bathroom.
“We host four “Girlfriends Markets” a year with special sales just for the women,” Gray said. “So there are two coming up. One is mid-October and the other is mid-November.”
Warehouse 10’s season ends on December 15 and will be back when the weather is nice again.
