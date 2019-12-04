Warehouse 10 Market in Rockaway Beach will be hosting their second annual “Green Tag” Fundraiser and Garage Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8. This event helps support local nonprofit organizations.
This year, the Market will be supporting our local Meals for Seniors, Inc. 100 percent of all sales marked with a green sticker will go to the local Meals for Seniors, Inc. program.
“We are thrilled and extremely appreciative of the generosity of Warehouse 10 Market’s fundraiser for Meals for Seniors, Inc.,” said Kathleen Lengle, treasurer at Meals for Seniors, Inc. “We are a non-profit, and with the hard work of our many volunteers, we cook fresh, hot meals for senior citizens from throughout North Tillamook County three days a week. We also deliver meals to those who are home bound.”
“In 2018 we prepared 11,405 meals and in 2019, that number has grown to almost 15,000 meals,” Lengle said.
Lengle went on to say, “This fundraiser could not come at a better time as our food costs have risen 22 percent due to this unexpected need in our communities. We are extremely grateful to Michele, Dave and their family for recognizing our organization.
“We hope to raise over $500 from sales and we also will be collecting cans of food,” said Michele Gray, owner of Warehouse 10 Market. “Anyone who brings in two cans of food that weekend will receive a free Christmas ornament.”
The garage sale will consist of Overstock items, scratch and dent, holiday, vintage dishes and other items donated by the community.
“We will also have our ‘End of Season Sale’ going on as well,” Gray said. “Our last day open for the season is Sunday, Dec. 15.
