Oregon Senate Republicans have announced plans to block a Democrat cap and trade bill after it advanced out of the budget committee Monday, Feb. 24. Senate Bill 1530 puts an increasing cap on carbon emissions and requires the use of emissions allowances by polluters.
Senate Republican Leader Senator Herman Baertschiger issued a statement that said Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem) left no other option for Senate Republicans but to “boycott and deny quorum because cap and trade is on the way to the Senate floor.”
“Democrats refused to work with Republicans and denied every amendment that was presented. Pay attention Oregon – this is a true example of partisan politics,” Baertschiger said in the statement.
“Instead of referring this legislation to let the people decide, the Democrats are willfully ignoring 26 counties and one district, representing nearly 2 million Oregonians that have signed proclamations against cap and trade, to push their agenda,” Baertschiger said.
The Oregonian reported that the amendments Senate Republicans offered up Monday and were voted down by Democrats included sending the bill to the voters. State Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) was the only Democrat who supported a citizen vote on the bill.
Senate Republicans recently proclaimed that counties representing nearly 2 million Oregon residents have adopted resolutions opposing cap and trade or SB 1530. Baertschiger said resolutions against a “gas tax disguised as an environmental bill” speak to a majority of counties standing against cap and trade.
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is slated to discuss and consider a resolution opposing SB 1530 at its coming meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26.
This past week, Oregon House Republicans did not attend a scheduled evening floor session, slowing up the 35-day short legislative session. House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby said Tuesday, Feb. 18, that Oregon State Republicans would not attend the floor session that evening.
If 21 of the 22 Republicans don’t show up for a session, that denies Democrats the two-thirds quorum needed to carry out lawmaking and meet deadlines. There has been speculation about a Republican walkout in the 2020 session. They have vowed to stop a bill that would cap greenhouse gas emissions, saying it would damage the state's economy.
Johnson and State Rep. Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie) issued a statement as the news of a walkout broke. The following is their statement:
“The politics surrounding SB 1530 are deeply disappointing. The proponents are desperate to pass a bill that will result in no significant environmental gains but will greatly burden the pocket books of our constituents.
On Monday, Feb. 17, one of the co-sponsors of the bill proposed that opponents of SB 1530 seek a last-minute amendment to benefit pulp and paper mills.
This thinly veiled attempt to “improve” the bill by holding good union pulp and paper workers hostage is unacceptable. If the co-sponsor of the bill thinks we can “save” pulp and paper jobs with an amendment, why wasn’t the fix included in the original bill?
Why wouldn’t the co-sponsors use their superior negotiating position to add the amendment themselves? How disingenuous is it to ask opponents of SB 1530 to beg for their constituents’ jobs?
The only way to save pulp and paper mills and Oregon manufacturing is to stop the politicking and get serious about a carbon reduction policy that doesn’t annex our state into California, where there are no pulp mills thanks to the cap and trade program.”
House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner, a Portland Democrat, issued a statement calling Republicans back to work.
“Unfortunately, the politics of obstruction seems to be more powerful to my colleagues across the aisle,” Smith Warner said. "What House Republicans are doing tonight is not about protecting anything, it’s not about process, it’s not about pacing - it’s about politics."
"Those members who refuse to show up for work tonight and do their job are saying to a large majority of Oregonians: your voice doesn’t matter and your vote doesn’t matter. Oregonians deserve much better," Smith said.
The walkout marks consecutive legislative sessions in which Senate Republicans have blocked the passage of a law capping greenhouse gas emissions by walking out.
After a contentious 160 days, the 2019 legislative session is closed. The final actions came Sunday night after Senate Republicans returned fr…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.