United Paws is near an all-time low, with just seven cats available for adoption. They adopted three in the past couple of weeks, due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly Halvorsen, United Paws, said they are only adopting cats in the county.
Halvorsen said the organization uses the Tillamook County Library for a lot of things, which is currently closed. Their April 11 Adopt-A-Thon has been cancelled. They are working out the particulars for adoptions and are not encouraging meet and greets.
“It’s going to be great to have it now, but when this is all over, you are going to have a cat,” Halvorsen said about the increase in interest in adopting right now.
There will be kittens coming around the corner, Halvorsen said. A litter was born in the county and will likely be coming into the system soon. She asks that people remain patient during this time.
United Paws needs donations. Kirkland Maintenance Cat Food is needed and is something everyone can get. She also asks people to share United Paws’ Facebook page. Social media is their greatest publicity, she said.
Halvorsen said they cannot do foster training right now because of the pandemic. She pulled the cats from Petfinder, as she was receiving applications from out of county that she had to turn down. She hopes that in two to three weeks, she can open that up again.
“Stick with us,” Halvorsen said.
If you have cats that have kittens, the sooner you notify United Paws, the easier it will be to get them adopted in a timely manner. If you have feral kittens, they can be tamed within six to eight weeks; United Paws just needs to be notified as soon as possible
If you have kittens, you can contact United Paws through their Facebook page United Paws of Tillamook or by calling at 503-842-5633.
