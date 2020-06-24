THH

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners announced the Transient Lodging Tax Tourism-related facilities grants at their meeting Wednesday, June 17.

Following the decision, staff will notify applicants and begin drafting. 23 applications were reviewed.

“I will say every group that reviews these grants, they do it with such thoughtfulness and thoroughness and I’m impressed,” said Nan Devlin, Visit Tillamook Coast.

Devlin said she went through the scores and averaged them, ranking them in order from highest to lowest. The highest was the Dorymen’s Association Heritage Museum Phase 1 with $75,000.

Ultimook Running Camp is now a nonprofit. They need $70,000 to finish for a commercial kitchen.

“It’s not only just for Ultimook,” Devlin said. “It’s going to be farm to table dinners there for the North Coast Food Trail and we’ll start planning that as soon as we can.”

Port of Garibaldi asked for $22,000. There was one member of the Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) who disagreed with this application for safety reasons.

“This is part of their master plan and their team is going to do all the work themselves to make it happen,” Devlin said of the application.

Pine Grove Community House’s Phase I project would involve roof repair. Commissioner David Yamamoto said the community house is a great place for people to come together.

“I’m excited about this,” Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said. “It’s nice to, finally, after this long stretch of multiple emergencies, have something fun and positive.”

Bell said it was a pleasure to review the applications. Both her and Commissioner Bill Baertlein have been involved in the process since 2014.

Applicant                Project                                               Title Amount

Bay City Arts Center: Hoquarton Historical Interpretive Center $54,200

Friends of Cape Meares Light

House and Wildlife Refuge: Cape Meares Lighthouse Overflow

                                        Parking Lot                                 $35,000

Neskowin Community Association (NCA): Neskowin Beach Access

                                                            Ramps                    $75,000

Nestucca Valley Community

Alliance (NVCA):   Pacific City Community Park Infrastructure   $74,700

North County Recreation District

(NCRD):    NCRD Performing Arts Center ADA Restrooms and Lobby $75,000

Oregon Department of Forestry

(ODF):           Kings Mountain Trailhead Expansion                $60,000

Pacific City Dorymen's

Association:       Concrete Tiles for Cape Kiwanda Beach Access     $20,000

Pacific City Dorymen's

Association:      Pacific City Dorymen's Heritage Museum Phase 1    $75,000

Pine Grove Community House:   Pine Grove Community House Architectural Master Plan and Phase I of Building Renovation                           $75,000

Port of Garibaldi:    Garibaldi Lumber Pier to Public Dock Conversion  $22,000

Port of Tillamook Bay (POTB):    POTB Hangar B Repairs              $75,000

Tillamook County Library

Foundation:     Library Park Phase 2 Sub-Project: Stage             $75,000

Tillamook Estuaries Partnership

(TEP):                 Phase 2 Feasiblity Study: Estuary Exploration

                          and Education Center                                   $75,000

Tillamook Off Road Trail Alliance

(TORTA):                  TORTA Sector 1004                              $75,000

Ultimook:           Commercial Kitchen & Recreational Events Center

                            on the Hydrangea Ranch                        $75,000

United States Department of

Agriculture (USDA):       Sand Lake Oregon Coast Trail Hike-in

                                   Campground and Amphitheater         $15,000

Total: $955,900

