The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners considered at their board meeting Wednesday, June 10, the matter of amending the transient lodging provider guidelines during COVID-19. All transient lodging providers are now to adhere to the Oregon Health Authority cleaning guidelines.
Sarah Absher, director of community development, said the resolution modifies transient lodging operations’ existing criteria as the county moves into Phase 2 and simply adhere to the OHA guidelines.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said she received a lot of feedback from lodging providers asking why the change.
“When we first went into Phase 1, all of these stipulations and requirements were applied, including the 24-hour vacancy requirement for transient lodging facilities such as hotels, motels and short-term rentals,” Absher said. “The owners and operators of those facilities were willing to accommodate to those specific criteria.”
The criteria were in place to make sure lodging facilities were doing what they could to protect residents.
“We wanted to make sure that 24-hour vacancy was in place for everyone because there was such a variety of practices across the board, but also we were wanting to be diligent in our approach to opening transient lodging facilities for public health and safety,” Absher said. “The vacancy period allowed for all cleaning practices to occur as safely as possible but also to reassure residents and guests that those lodging facilities were able to occupy.”
These lodging facilities have since been able to obtain more cleaning equipment. Through the last couple of weeks, the 24-hour vacancy became a challenge as they have struggled with bookings and reservations. It became a scheduling challenge for them.
With entry into Phase 2, a lot of restrictions for sectors like restaurants are starting to lift. There is also a varied approach to cleaning practices.
Commissioner Bill Baerltein said the guidance seems to change daily with Centers of Disease Control and OHA. He said they are the health experts.
“We’ve made good progress in Tillamook and we’re still only at six cases and we haven’t had a new one in a month,” Baertlein said.
The local health department has been working with businesses to keep everyone safe, Baertlein said.
