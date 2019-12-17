Tillamook City Council met on Monday, Dec. 2 and discussed a temporary street closure request for Tillamook Revitalization Association’s (TRA) New Year’s Eve event Times Square on the Square.
The event will be hosted on 2nd Street Plaza and in front of the courthouse. There will be entertainment, music, food and merchant vendors, a photo booth, face painting and other activities in heated tents both on the Plaza and a large 60 feet by 120 feet event tent located in front of the courthouse on Laurel Avenue.
Annie Bishop, from TRA, said this will be a family-friendly event. Bishop got the idea because she wanted to do something with her five-year-old granddaughter on New Year’s Eve. She wanted to do more than watch the ball drop on TV; she wanted to see it in person.
“TRA loved the idea,” Bishop said.
Bishop was added to the TRA board because of her idea.
There will be a live ball drop by the Tillamook Fire Department’s ladder truck, ringing in the new year at both 9 p.m. and midnight for an east coast and west coast drop. Bishop said there would be big screens with what is going on in New York.
Bishop chose to do both an east coast and west coast drop so kids, and people who don’t want to wait until midnight, can experience it.
The 42 inch fully lit ball is built by local firefighter Chuck Spittles and donated by All Star Signs. The requested event location is Pacific to Main, Main to Laurel – West bond only and part of the East Bond Lane, and 1st to 3rd Street. Roads to request closed are Main to Laurel – West Bond only and part of the East Bond Lane, and Laurel Avenue (1st to 3rd Street).
“There will be giveaways every hour,” Bishop said.
Alcoholic beverages will not be provided. A sparkling cider toast will be provided at 9 p.m. and midnight. Scott Casey will be DJing with some special guest speakers in the large tent on Laurel Avenue. 2nd Street Plaza will be hosting karaoke and carnival games.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Bishop said.
This is the first year of the New Year’s Eve event and Bishop hopes to continue it and help it grow ever year.
Scott Casey will be DJing with commentary speaker Weber and guest speakers in the large tent on Laurel Avenue. Twin Ranch Catering will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs and the Rendezvous Bar & Grill will offer delivery to the tables in the large tent. 2nd Street Plaza will be hosting karaoke. Entertainment is sponsored by Lighthouse Property Rentals and Oceanside Beach Rentals. Tables and chairs are donated by Tillamook County Fairgrounds.
The tent on 2nd Street will be hosting kid carnival games for free. Vendors will also be selling their items in this location. There will be over seven selfie stations. Free cupcakes will be provided by The Social House Café and Marketplace and Popcorn by All Star Appliances.
Near Space Corporation donated their tent to the TRA. They are still looking for a sponsor for the large tent or would like to have one donated.
Mayor Suzanne Weber said she appreciates Bishop’s effort and coming up with the plan. The street closure request was approved by the council. Bishop said the event is already building and will incorporate more into next year’s event.
The TRA is looking for volunteers, donations and sponsors to help put on this family-friendly event. Contact Annie Bishop at 503-812-8717.
You can mail donations to Tillamook Revitalization Association, 208 Main Ave., Tillamook, OR 97141. Memo: Time Square on the Square
