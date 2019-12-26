Tillamook Revitalization Association’s (TRA) New Year’s Eve event, Times Square on the Square, is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, on 2nd Street Plaza and in front of the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. There will be entertainment, music, food and merchant vendors, a photo booth, face painting and other activities in heated tents both on the Plaza and in front of the museum.
Annie Bishop, from the TRA, came up with the idea of Times Square on the Square. She had originally asked for a street closure on Laurel Avenue for the event, but it was denied so commissioners could still work during that day. Bishop said she pushed the event from in front of the courthouse to the museum. There will still be events on the Plaza.
“It is more condensed and together now,” Bishop said.
Volunteers are needed for this event. Bishop said she needs 40 volunteers, 30 for kids’ carnival games. There will be 10 carnival games run from 7-10 p.m. There will be a balloon toss, ring toss, and many other games. Bishop does not want volunteers to have to work more than an hour, so they can enjoy the event too. There will need to be someone at the popcorn machine, at the cupcake station, and two people for the sparkling cider toast at 9 p.m. and midnight.
“I’ve been reaching out to high school students,” Bishop said.
Bishop said she hasn’t had anyone confirm yet.
Bishop also needs volunteers on Monday, Dec. 30, after 6 p.m. to set up the tents. There will also be a tear down on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 9 a.m.
Bishop is still looking for someone to donate water and hot cocoa for the event. More prizes for kids games are also needed. She currently has glow necklaces for prizes.
“Something flashy for New Year’s Eve,” Bishop said.
There will be a live ball drop by the Tillamook Fire Department’s ladder truck, ringing in the new year at both 9 p.m. and midnight for an east coast and west coast drop. Bishop said there would be big screens with what is going on in New York. The 42 inch fully lit ball is built by local firefighter Chuck Spittles and donated by All Star Signs.Bishop said the ball for the ball drop is awesome and quite a show piece.
The TRA is looking for volunteers, donations and sponsors to help put on this family-friendly event. Contact Annie Bishop at 503-812-8717.
You can mail donations to Tillamook Revitalization Association, 208 Main Ave., Tillamook, OR 97141. Memo: Time Square on the Square
