We have potholes, and the Tillamook City Council is working to fix them.
At its Feb. 18 meeting, the council unanimously approved the purchase of a pavement patcher. Special Asphalt Products of Portland will assemble the equipment for a price tag of $82,000.
“I’ve seen this product work in the shop and it is a superior product,” Mayor Suzanne Weber said, adding that the machine is resilient in the weather.
“I’m very impressed with one example right in front of our shop that we drive over every day, and it’s really doing well,” Public Works Director Tim Lyda reported to the Council.
Fibre Federal Credit Union agreed to finance the three-year loan for the equipment. The City of Tillamook will use $9,000 from its street fund as a down payment on the loan. However, Tillamook will be required to pay $3,500 in freight charges upfront.
