Community members, along with Tillamook PUD staff and Board of Directors, gathered on Monday, July 29 for a ribbon cutting event at the newly constructed Tillamook PUD Operations Center.
According to Joanna Stelzig, public relations manager for Tillamook PUD, construction on the new structure began in January of this year and was completed the week before the ribbon cutting. The Warehouse remodel began on July 30 and will likely be completed in mid-October.
The warehouse remodel will open a space for the PUD’s metering shop to do their programming, testing, and maintenance work on metering infrastructure, said Stelzig. Additionally, the Warehouse personnel will also have an updated office space and a more secured storage area.
General Manager Todd Simmons began the event with an overview of the primary functions of the building, which include a centralized work area for line crews and Operations staff to perform everyday tasks. The new building provides a large workspace for PUD’s Operations staff.
“Currently, we have several separate areas where the Operations staff works, but no area large enough for everyone to convene each day,” said Stelzig. “Our entire Operations staff will now be together. Previously, our administration staff was in a separate building.”
Additionally, the Operations Center had been seismically designed for resiliency, containing a base foundation of 105 geopiers. The geopliers act as a soil reinforcement for the 12-inch concrete slab foundation. The new structure has been engineered to withstand a Cascadia type seismic event. In case of emergencies and natural disasters, the new building is intended to serve as an Emergency Operations Center to aid in community restoration efforts.
“The thought process behind this design is that we will have a structure to work from should a disaster event occur,” said Stelzig.
The total building cost will be $3.2 million. This amount also includes the remodel of a portion of the existing warehouse facility to create a metering shop and storage space for inventory.
“This building will be utilized by Tillamook PUD and the community for the next 50 years and beyond,” said Simmons in a press release. “We are excited for the completion of this project and look forward to the value it will provide to our staff and community.”
