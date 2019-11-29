The Tillamook People’s Utility District (PUD) will be hosting a Customer Holiday Party from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Tillamook PUD office. This will be the PUD’s third annual Holiday Party.
The Tillamook PUD is giving away LED pop-up lanterns and snowman night lights to guests, while supplies last, said Public Relations Manager of the Tillamook PUD, Joanna Stelzig.
“We have some fun activities planned, including photos with Santa and a holiday craft for kids attending,” Stelzig said. “We will serve clam chowder and/or taco soup, bread and cobbler.”
Santa will be at the office during the party from 4-6 p.m.
This event is modeled after a customer event that Tillamook PUD had annually many years ago, the Holiday Open House.
“We enjoy bringing the community together and showing our appreciation for our customers,” Stelzig said. “It is a fun way for us to connect with our customers. It is also a great opportunity to distribute our holiday giveaway item.”
